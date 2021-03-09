Russian Doll Season 2 Begins Production, Casts Schitt's Creek Star Annie Murphy

✖

Russian Doll undeniably made an impact when it debuted on Netflix in early 2019, providing an unconventional and incredibly stylish take on the time-loop storyline. News of the series returning for a second season definitely intrigued fans -- and that hype has only grown after the most recent updates surrounding the series. On Tuesday, Netflix confirmed that Emmy-winning actress Annie Murphy will be joining the series in a currently-unknown role. This comes as TVLine recently confirmed that production on Season 2 of Russian Doll began earlier this month.

Murphy is known for her award-winning role as Alexis Rose on the Pop TV series Schitt's Creek. She also is set to star in the upcoming AMC series Kevin Can Go F*** Himself, a send-up to the tropes associated with sitcom wives.

Season 1 of Russian Doll followed Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) and Alan (Charlie Barnett), two New Yorkers who discovered that they were in a seemingly-infinite time loop that caused them to relive the same day. The first season came to a close in a seemingly finite way, with Nadia and Alan appearing to exit their time loops, which makes the storytelling potential for Season 2 relatively ambiguous.

"God, I wish I could tease about that one, but I know absolutely nothing. Full honesty," Barnett previously told ComicBook.com of Season 2. "You know, Natasha knows that I'm a gullible sap, which for the world to know... Be cool with that, okay? But I'm pretty damn gullible, and she'll tell me a whole bunch of different ideas that I've been running in my mind, but I don't think any of them are true. So I'm not going to run you down that line. I do know that they've gotten back into the writing room, so they must be planning up something. And I ain't going to bother her. She's got enough work on her plate, that you don't need some actor being like, 'What's happening? What's going on?' And I want her to develop it in peace and serenity and build an amazing second go around."

"It's so hard to actually have something that means that much to you, that you've related in your own life, and that also has this kind of extreme, never-been-seen, never attempted," Barnett said of Lyonne's commitment to the series. "Everybody keeps talking about it being this Groundhog Day effect. And it is to a certain extent, but it's so much more than that. The layers that she played within, and then on top of that our crew, our production company. Just the sets, the costumes, everything playing into the film work. Everybody came to the table, and I think that's what made it so freaking special. To now walk away and see that that actually had a result that people caught onto is like the icing on the cake. It's tenfold. And truthfully, it brought me into a different world, which I'm so thankful for as well."

