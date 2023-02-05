SNL: Weekend Update Fans Hoping for Return of British Rappers
Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update segment has long been known for introducing characters that recur on the sketch throughout the years. On the latest episode of the live sketch comedy, James Austin Johnson and Devon Walker joined the segment as a pair of British rappers. Just a few minutes later and the duo became an instant sensation for their rapping about dairy allergies and other mundane topics.
Johnson is in his second season on SNL and is best known for his celebrity impersonations, namely of former president Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden. It's Walker's first year on the season, previously having performed stand-up comedy and written for Netflix's Big Mouth series.
Good and Funny
Weekend Update was good and funny. #SNL— joey padron (@joeypadron) February 5, 2023
Crying
#weekendupdate i'm actually crying
this is even better than the yeet yeet skrt p davids / t chalamet sketch
literally gasping for air, might pee my pants— rose moon ᗧ (@m0on_R0se) February 5, 2023
Never Expected
How is British rap being spoofed on SNL weekend update lmao. Not something I expected— Antony/Toni/Anthony (@ChristianMUFC91) February 5, 2023
Allergic
British rappers. They’re allergic to dairy! #weekendupdate #SNL #Pedropascal pic.twitter.com/DQ2vNcKpLc— Raul Carvajal (@NycAnarchy) February 5, 2023
Steady
#SNL weekend update. British rappers. Lol was decent. Felt steady. Fun but steady. Especially with that dairy bit.— Unlucky (@undj_) February 5, 2023
Bring 'em Back
SNL please make the British Rappers a part of the Weekend Update segment 🤣🤣🤣— Agnes R. (@mariaiminxj) February 5, 2023
So funny!!! #SNL #Weekendupdate @nbcsnl
Pretty Funny
Ok the British rappers parody on Weekend Update was pretty funny 🤣 #snl— j✨aleese (@Twirl4meK) February 5, 2023
