SNL: Weekend Update Fans Hoping for Return of British Rappers

By Adam Barnhardt

Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update segment has long been known for introducing characters that recur on the sketch throughout the years. On the latest episode of the live sketch comedy, James Austin Johnson and Devon Walker joined the segment as a pair of British rappers. Just a few minutes later and the duo became an instant sensation for their rapping about dairy allergies and other mundane topics.

Johnson is in his second season on SNL and is best known for his celebrity impersonations, namely of former president Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden. It's Walker's first year on the season, previously having performed stand-up comedy and written for Netflix's Big Mouth series.

How to watch Saturday Night Live

Throughout the remainder of Season 48, currently expected to run through May, NBC is simulcasting new episodes live on both NBC and Peacock. Peacock also serves as the streaming vault for all SNL episodes from its inception, with new episodes being added the day after they air.

Virtually every SNL episode, other than the select few locked away for good because of a variety of reasons, is now available to watch on the streaming service.

