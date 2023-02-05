SNL: Weekend Update Fans Hoping for Return of British Rappers

Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update segment has long been known for introducing characters that recur on the sketch throughout the years. On the latest episode of the live sketch comedy, James Austin Johnson and Devon Walker joined the segment as a pair of British rappers. Just a few minutes later and the duo became an instant sensation for their rapping about dairy allergies and other mundane topics.

Johnson is in his second season on SNL and is best known for his celebrity impersonations, namely of former president Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden. It's Walker's first year on the season, previously having performed stand-up comedy and written for Netflix's Big Mouth series.

