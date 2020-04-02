Snowpiercer TV Series to Premiere Two Weeks Early

It looks like the long-awaited Snowpiercer TV series will be traveling into homes earlier than originally planned. On Thursday, TNT officially announced that the series will have a new, earlier release date, in an effort to “meet increased viewer demand”. While the show was originally slated to debut on May 31st, it will now be debuting on Sunday, May 17th. Given the current state of the entertainment industry – with many productions being shut down or release dates being postponed – Snowpiercer moving up its release date might be a blessing in disguise. The series, which adapts the French graphic novel Le Transperceneige, has been gestating at various networks for years now, after Bong Joon Ho first adapted the property into a film in 2013. And with many TV viewers stuck at home for the foreseeable future, there’s a chance that the series’ debut will get to have a wider audience.

“Snowpiercer is one of the most anticipated original series of 2020 and in this climate, viewers are craving thrilling, engaging, edge-of-your-seat content that speaks to them on a deeper level,” Brett Weitz, general manager for TNT, TBS and truTV, said in a statement. “It is extremely important that we continue with our promise to meet audiences where they are, and to that effect, we are moving up Snowpiercer‘s premiere so that fans can enjoy this futuristic series even earlier.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The cast of the television adaptation is set to include Daveed Diggs (Hamilton), Jennifer Connelly (Top Gun: Maverick), Sean Bean (Game of Thrones), Rowan Blanchard (Girl Meets World, A Wrinkle in Time), Mickey Sumner (Frances Ha), and Alison Wright (The Americans). The series is showrun by Orphan Black co-creator Graeme Manson. It has already been renewed for a sophomore season, which is reportedly nearly completed.

The Snowpiercer series is produced by Tomorrow Studios (a joint venture between Marty Adelstein and ITV Studios), along with CJ Entertainment, who produced the original film. Executive producers are Manson, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, director James Hawes, Matthew O’Connor, Scott Derrickson, and the original film’s producers Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Tae-sung Jeong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi.

What do you think of the Snowpiercer TV series moving up its release date? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, Snowpiercer will debut on Sunday, May 17th, on TNT.