Here’s Where to Get the SpongeBob SquarePants Nike Kyrie Collection

Nickelodeon, Nike, and Kyrie Irving’s SpongeBob SquarePants 20th anniversary capsule collection includes some really spot-on designs based on SpongeBob, Patrick Star, Squidward Tentacles, Sandy Cheeks, and Mr. Krabs. To say that they are highly anticipated would be a massive understatement. That having been said, if you want to get your hands on a pair of these Bikini Bottom beauties, here’s what you need to know…

Starting tomorrow, August 10th, at precisely 10:00 am EST (7am PST) you will be able to order the SpongeBob SquarePants Kyrie 5 shoe collection via the following links (a collection of matching apparel is also expected to launch via these links at that time):

Keep in mind that these SpongeBob sneakers will sell out in a heartbeat. UPDATE: The sneakers are also available here at Footlocker. ORIGINAL: So you’ll definitely need to get up early on a Saturday to have even the slimmest hope of grabbing one in your size (adults and kids) at the standard price. When they sell out, head on over to this eBay link because that’s where many of them will end up. Additional images are available below.

From Nike:

“In 1999, the world fell in love with an incurably optimistic sponge. 20 years, over 200 episodes and countless memes later, SpongeBob SquarePants continues to inspire joy, connecting with generations of super-fans, like Kyrie Irving. In collaboration with Nickelodeon, the Kyrie x SpongeBob SquarePants collection celebrates Kyrie’s love for one of television’s most memorable shows and cultural phenomenon bringing Bikini Bottom to the basketball court…and beyond!”

“What makes our collaboration with Kyrie and Nike so special is that we are celebrating SpongeBob’s 20th Anniversary with one of SpongeBob’s biggest genuine fans,” said Jose Castro, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Collaborations, VNCP. “Everything from the characters Kyrie chose and how they were designed into the line was done from a true fan’s perspective, and it shows. The sneakers, clothes and accessories became extensions of SpongeBob’s world, and we know fans everywhere will love this collection, just as much as we loved creating it with Kyrie.”

