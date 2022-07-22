SpongeBob Universe Announces First Major Crossover Special for Nickelodeon

Last night at Comic Con International in San Diego, Nickelodeon announced plans to take viewers on a multidimensional adventure deep below the ocean's surface with the first-ever SpongeBob Universe crossover special, The Tidal Zone. The one-hour special encompasses all three animated series within the SpongeBob Universe, SpongeBob SquarePants, the Paramount+ original series Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years and The Patrick Star Show, and follows GrandPat (The Patrick Star Show) as he makes his way through each dimension. The special is slated to premiere in November on Nickelodeon, and will likely drop shortly after on Paramount+.

Per Nickelodeon, "The Tidal Zone, is journey into an hour of television where two dimensions can become three, and French divers can wear black ties. Observe a tale of both comedy and caution, of satire and stupidity. Minds may switch, bodies may shrink, and robots may rise in…The Tidal Zone."

Really leaning into that Twilight Zone connection there, huh? Well, everybody loves Rod Serling. Anyway, you can see a clip from The Tidal Zone episode of SpongeBob SquarePants below.

The news comes on the heels of the recently announced pickup for a 14th season of SpongeBob SquarePants. The world will continue to expand with more new episodes of Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years coming to Paramount+ on Sept. 30 and The Patrick Star Show continuing to rollout on Nickelodeon, along with three character-driven movies launching exclusively on Paramount+, and a fourth theatrical release from Nickelodeon Animation currently in development.

Since its launch July 17, 1999, SpongeBob SquarePants has reigned as the most-watched animated series for nearly 20 consecutive years, while generating a universe of beloved characters, pop culture catchphrases and memes, theatrical releases, consumer products, a Tony award-winning Broadway musical and a global fan base. SpongeBob SquarePants is one of the most widely distributed properties in Paramount International history, seen in more than 170 countries, translated in 29+ languages, and averaging more than 100 million total viewers every quarter. SpongeBob SquarePants was created by Stephen Hillenburg and produced by Nickelodeon in Burbank, Calif. The character-driven cartoon chronicles the nautical and sometimes nonsensical adventures of SpongeBob, an incurable optimist and earnest sea sponge, and his undersea friends.