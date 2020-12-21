The Mandalorian Fans Hyped Din Djarin Is Now the King of Mandalore

If you haven't watched the latest episode of The Mandalorian, spoilers are incoming. We'll be breaking down the ending of "The Rescue," so proceed with caution if you've yet to see the episode.

Even though Mandalore may have been razed years ago within the timeline of the Star Wars universe, the iconic planet has a new monarch. Over the course of The Mandalorian Season Two finale, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) fights Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and his group of Imperial soldiers. This ends in Djarin getting the Darksaber after he bested Gideon in hand-to-hand combat.

If you've watched the Star Wars animated shows, you'll know the Darksaber can only change possession after a fight. That means if Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) wants the Darksaber again, she'll need to best him in combat to become the wielder of the Darksaber. Better yet, the person who wields the Darksaber has the right to rule the Mandalorian throne. That means that yes, as of this moment, Djarin is technically the king of Mandalore — and fans are ecstatic. In fact, they're so hyped, Mandalore is trending on Twitter around the world.

