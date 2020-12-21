The Mandalorian Fans Hyped Din Djarin Is Now the King of Mandalore
If you haven't watched the latest episode of The Mandalorian, spoilers are incoming. We'll be breaking down the ending of "The Rescue," so proceed with caution if you've yet to see the episode.
Even though Mandalore may have been razed years ago within the timeline of the Star Wars universe, the iconic planet has a new monarch. Over the course of The Mandalorian Season Two finale, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) fights Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and his group of Imperial soldiers. This ends in Djarin getting the Darksaber after he bested Gideon in hand-to-hand combat.
If you've watched the Star Wars animated shows, you'll know the Darksaber can only change possession after a fight. That means if Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) wants the Darksaber again, she'll need to best him in combat to become the wielder of the Darksaber. Better yet, the person who wields the Darksaber has the right to rule the Mandalorian throne. That means that yes, as of this moment, Djarin is technically the king of Mandalore — and fans are ecstatic. In fact, they're so hyped, Mandalore is trending on Twitter around the world.
Din + Boba
din djarin king of mandalore and boba fett king consort of mandalore— the mandalorian survivor din (@FettDjarin) December 19, 2020
Rightful Ruler
Din Djarin, rightful ruler of Mandalore. pic.twitter.com/nkBBrIIFU8— Noah (@keldorjedii) December 20, 2020
Entirely On-Brand
Din accidentally becoming the ruler of Mandalore is honestly the most in character thing ever #TheMandalorianFinale #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/Nsf6fZOSeT— ᴍᴊ (@spideyxbishop) December 19, 2020
Beskar Throne
I’ve seen a lot of sexy photos but THISSSSS is the sexiest photo I’ve ever seen.#Mandalorian #GameOfThrones
Rightful ruler of Mandalore and the Iron (Beskar?) Throne pic.twitter.com/I0vXmZmLdv— Ramqueen (@ramquinluv) December 20, 2020
Good Morning
cw // mando spoilers— izzy ❆ din brainrot (@DJARINJEDI) December 19, 2020
-
good morning din djarin ruler of mandalore pic.twitter.com/ItbQszsvsl
Whoops
Bo-Katan looking at mando walk in with the dark saber accidentally becoming ruler of mandalore pic.twitter.com/poAW6NmU39— FELIZ NAVIPAPI 🐝 (@E1JZ1197) December 19, 2020
All Laughs
He is not only the ruler of mandalore but also the ruler of my HEART pic.twitter.com/BQ2Syf2Ea7— melisa misses din (@mandoluvbot) December 20, 2020
Both seasons of The Mandalorian are now streaming on Disney+.