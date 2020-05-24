Stargirl's Geoff Johns Says The CW is "an Amazing Partner" for the Series

✖

DC's latest superhero television offering, Stargirl, stands apart from the rest of DC Universe’s current roster of live-action comics-inspired series Titans and Doom Patrol in a few ways, but the biggest might just be its distribution. Not only are new episodes of the series arriving every Monday on the streaming service, but they're getting their network debut each Tuesday on The CW as well. It's a unique arrangement and according to series creator Geoff Johns, The CW has been an amazing partner for Stargirl, one that just "gets" the spirit of the series.

During a recent conversation with ComicBook.com, Johns spoke a bit about the latest poster The CW shared for Stargirl that features the heroine along with S.T.R.I.P.E. standing by a flag-painted barn (you can check it out below). For Johns, who created the Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl character in comics 21 years ago, it was a powerful image that made it all "real" to him and showed just how much The CW has embraced Stargirl.

It's Stargirl and Stripesy! Stream the series premiere free only on The CW: https://t.co/Fzt4BMWB73 #DCStargirl pic.twitter.com/bBbMdbD6qa — DC's Stargirl (@stargirl_cw) May 21, 2020

"That poster was almost like the bookend to the comic coming out for me," Johns said. "And I don't know why it's taken that long ago to just sink in, but maybe it's because it's like, I'm taking a breath for the first time in two years because we're finally out and Brec [Bassinger] sending that to me and being like, 'this is my favorite' and I'm like 'it's mine too" and that's probably because the image captures the spirit so perfectly to us, that was like the end cap for me. I was like, 'Oh my God, it's real.'"

"I never thought I'd see something like that," he continued. "And the cool thing is, The CW marketing team has embraced the show and understands the tone of it and what the show is and celebrates it so well that when I see something like this, I'm just like, that's an amazing partner. I know they are passionate about it, but that image just struck me ... That's the poster I want on my wall. That's it, and in a weird way, that was kind of a button to everything. It was like, 'we got here.'"

Based off of DC characters created by Geoff Johns, Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) as she moves to Blue Valley, Nebraska and inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. Johns executive produces Stargirl with Melissa Carter (Queen Sugar), who serves as co-showrunner, as well as Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series also stars Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Cameron Gellman, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson, Jake Austin Walker, Christopher James Baker, and Hunter Sansone.

DC's Stargirl airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. New episodes of the series debut Mondays on DC Universe.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.