Superman & Lois' Elizabeth Tulloch Asks Fans to Share Their Favorite Lois Lane Costumes

While The CW's original programming won't be returning until January 2021 at the earliest, things are starting to come together to get production going again and that's true for the newest Arrowverse series, Superman & Lois, as well. For series star Elizabeth Tulloch, that means starting to sort out what her Lois Lane will wear in the upcoming series and to help out, Tulloch has turned to fans to ask their opinions on what the iconic DC Comics character should wear.

On Twitter on Monday, Tulloch asked fans to share some of Lois' most iconic looks to help her when working with Superman & Lois' wardrobe designer to help "pay homage" to the character's comic history.

#LoisLane fans: I’m getting into her outfits etc with @cwsupermanlois’s wardrobe designer. Figured I’d let you all weigh in too! What are some of her iconic looks we can pay homage to somehow? 💜 — Elizabeth Tulloch (@BitsieTulloch) August 31, 2020

Fans soon responded with a wide variety of looks, offering a little bit of everything from the iconic character's long history both on page and screen. Fans offered looks that would pay homage to Margot Kidder's version of the character as well as pretty much every live-action version, but also dug into comics as well, offering looks from nearly every era -- and plenty of purple (Lois' signature color) as well. Tulloch and the wardrobe designer should definitely have some good ideas to work with and incorporate into their own looks as well.

Written by Todd Helbing, and based on the DC characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois revolves around the world’s most famous superhero and comic books’ most famous journalist, played by Tyler Hoechlin and Tulloch, as they deal with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

The series also stars Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alex Garfin as Jordan Kent, Superman and Lois' sons, as well as Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang and Erik Valdez as Lana's husband, Kyle Cushing.

"When Todd Helbing, who's our showrunner, was telling me about the story for the pilot script for Superman & Lois, I got chills," Tulloch said in a previous interview. "It's so good, and it's so something we haven't seen before with them, so I think it's going to be great."

"I could not be more grateful for the opportunity to tell this story, that for now shall remain a secret. But I’ve been blessed with nothing less than the most wonderful people to do it alongside of," Hoechlin said when the series was first announced. "All the people behind the scenes care so much about these characters and their lives and the parts to which we’ll be speaking about, it gives me great comfort to know that they’ll steer us in the right direction. Thank you to everyone that said “yes” to this project (Warner Brothers, DC, CW). We won’t let you down. It’s going to be a grand adventure. Can’t wait to get to work!"

Superman & Lois is currently slated to premiere in January of 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.