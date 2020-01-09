Superman & Lois Pilot Gave Bitsie Tulloch Chills

Last fall it was announced that The CW was developing a Lois Lane and Superman centered series, Superman & Lois, as part of the network’s ever expanding Arrowverse. The series, should it make it to air, will see Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch reprise their roles from Supergirl as well as the Arrowverse crossovers “Elseworlds” and “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. While there’s not much available in terms of details about the spin-off just yet, according to Tulloch, the pilot script for the series gave her chills just hearing about the story.

Speaking with TV Guide on the red carpet for Supergirl‘s 100th episode celebration, Tulloch revealed her impression of the pilot script and had nothing but positive things to say about it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“When Todd Helbing, who’s our showrunner, was telling me about the story for the pilot script for Superman & Lois, I got chills,” Tulloch said. “It’s so good, and it’s so something we haven’t seen before with them, so I think it’s going to be great.”

That something fans have never seen before could potentially be the introduction of the Super Sons into the Arrowverse. A casting call shared by David Rapaport (casting director for the Arrowverse, Riverdale, and more) in November was looking for a pair of teenage boys whose descriptions sound like they could well fit the bill for a Jonathan Kent (Superboy) and a Damian Wayne (Robin), though, as details about the series are few, who the characters would end up being remains to be seen. It’s rumored that the pilot for Superman & Lois is on track to begin filming in March.

As for Tulloch’s co-star Hoechlin, he expressed a lot of gratitude for the opportunity to reprise the role of Superman as well as the possibility to headline a series when the announcement of Superman & Lois going into development.

“I could not be more grateful for the opportunity to tell this story, that for now shall remain a secret. But I’ve been blessed with nothing less than the most wonderful people to do it alongside of,” Hoechlin said, praising his co-star Tulloch.

He added, “All the people behind the scenes care so much about these characters and their lives and the parts to which we’ll be speaking about, it gives me great comfort to know that they’ll steer us in the right direction. Thank you to everyone that said “yes” to this project (Warner Brothers, DC, CW). We won’t let you down. It’s going to be a grand adventure. Can’t wait to get to work!”

Are you excited for Superman & Lois? Let us know in the comments below.