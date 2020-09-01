The CW's New DC TV Sizzle Reel Showcases Superman & Lois

Most of The CW's original programming won't be returning until at least January of 2021, meaning that fans will have to wait a little bit longer to see the continuing adventures of the network's DCTV superheroes. In anticipation of the shows' return, The CW has released a brand new sizzle reel, which showcases what it refers to as "The CWverse" of shows. The video features older footage from The Flash, Supergirl, Batwoman, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, and Stargirl, juxtaposed against their comic counterparts. The back half of the video then shines a spotlight on Superman & Lois, the upcoming spinoff series that will follow Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch's takes on the iconic characters. While the video doesn't show any new footage, it does give fans an idea of what to expect for the series.

Written by Todd Helbing, and based on the DC characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois revolves around the world’s most famous superhero and comic books’ most famous journalist, played by Hoechlin and Tulloch, as they deal with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

The series also includes Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alex Garfin as Jordan Kent, Wole Parks as the villainous The Stranger, and Dylan Walsh as General Sam Lane.

"When Todd Helbing, who's our showrunner, was telling me about the story for the pilot script for Superman & Lois, I got chills," Tulloch said in a previous interview. "It's so good, and it's so something we haven't seen before with them, so I think it's going to be great."

"I could not be more grateful for the opportunity to tell this story, that for now shall remain a secret. But I’ve been blessed with nothing less than the most wonderful people to do it alongside of," Hoechlin said when the series was first announced. "All the people behind the scenes care so much about these characters and their lives and the parts to which we’ll be speaking about, it gives me great comfort to know that they’ll steer us in the right direction. Thank you to everyone that said “yes” to this project (Warner Brothers, DC, CW). We won’t let you down. It’s going to be a grand adventure. Can’t wait to get to work!"

Superman & Lois is currently slated to premiere in January of 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.