Supernatural Season 15: Here's What's Coming For the Rest of October

Tomorrow night, Supernatural returns for the final seven episodes of its fifteenth and final season. The long-running supernatural drama is wrapping up a story that pits the Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) Winchester against, basically, God. At the end of last season, the pair squared off with the omnipotent Chuck Shurley (Rob Benedict), and he essentially started unleashing plagues against them. Supernatural is his favorite show, but they didn't give him the finale he wanted, and so it's time to go to war. Ignoring how meta that all feels on a few levels at this point, it sounds like that war is heating up in a big way this month.

The CW has released the official synopses for the four episodes which will air this month. "Last Holiday" brings the series back tomorrow night, while "Gimme Shelter" will air on October 15. October 22 will see the release of "Drag Me Away (From You)" and October 29 brings "Unity" to the boys.

You can check out the synopses below.

“Last Holiday”— (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

MAKING UP FOR LOST TIME - Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) discover a wood nymph (guest star Meagen Fey) living in the bunker who is determined to protect her family, at any cost. Eduardo Sanchez directed the episode written by Jeremy Adams. Original airdate 10/8/2020.

“Gimme Shelter”— (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

MATT COHEN DIRECTS – Castiel (Misha Collins) and Jack (Alexander Calvert) work a case involving members of a local church. Meanwhile, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) go off in search of Amara (guest star Emily Swallow). Matt Cohen directed the episode written by Davy Perez. Original airdate 10/15/2020.

“Drag Me Away (From You)”— (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

FLASHBACK TO A YOUNG SAM AND DEAN – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) are asked to investigate the murder of a childhood friend, calling them back to a motel from their past and perplexing the brothers with a case they thought was solved a long time ago. Amyn Kaderali directed the episode written by Meghan Fitzmartin. Original airdate 10/22/2020.

“Unity” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

ONE WAY OR ANOTHER – Dean (Jensen Ackles) hits the road with Jack (Alexander Calvert) who needs to complete a final ritual in the quest to beat Chuck (guest star Rob Benedict). A difference of opinion leaves Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Castiel (Misha Collins) behind looking for answers to questions of their own. Catriona McKenzie directed the episode written by Meredith Glynn. Original airdate 10/29/2020.

Maybe the most interesting thing here is the flashback episode, which will give fans a more character-driven story than the huge, widescreen stories that the season has brought and that a final season -- especially of a show like Supernatural -- demands.

Supernatural airs on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. The series finale will air on November 19.