The Boys' Jack Quaid Teases Hughie and Butcher Fallout in Season 2

Season 1 of The Boys left Hughie, Billy, and the rest of the crew in some interesting places, and by season's end, it is safe to say that there are some issues Hughie and Billy will need to work out if they want to be one big dysfunctional family again. Billy pretty much abandoned the team to go after Homelander, and Hughie ended up going to save Mother's Milk and Frenchie. When season 2 picks up, there are some unresolved issues to be sure, and those issues aren't going to fix themselves. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to speak to Jack Quaid all about season 2, where he teased some of the fallout from season 1 between Hughie and Billy as well as where Hughie finds himself when season 2 begins, and he's been better.

"It's interesting because Hughie really needs Butcher in season one, to an extent," Quaid said. "Butcher's a guy that fights for what he believes in. That's something that Hughie lacks. He doesn't see it in his own father, so Butcher kind of becomes a surrogate older brother figure and father figure, and there's something that is really appealing to Hughie about Butcher because he's a guy that actually takes what he wants and stands up for what he believes in. But then, he starts to realize, 'Okay, this guy's going to get us all killed' because he's just a man on a mission, and he can't stop to see any morally gray area. He can't stop to see that some of these superheroes are actually good people. Not all of them are corrupt and terrible."

"And then, at the end of the first season, he abandons us, essentially, to go after Homelander," Quaid said. "Yes, that relationship gets super complicated because Hughie's trying to step up a little bit and finish the fight, and when he sees Butcher again, he's really contentious because he's onto him now. He's onto all of his razzle-dazzle. He understands who he really is, and he showed his true colors at the end of the first season, abandoning them. So, I've got to say that was one of the more rewarding aspects of season two, for me, is just exploring that relationship with Butcher now that Hughie doesn't necessarily need him in the same way that he did in season one."

"And then, with Starlight, yeah, Hughie feels terrible about what happened in season one and how he was essentially lying to her the whole time, and... I'll just leave it at that. He is truly at a low point when we first see him," Quaid said.

If that doesn't get you hyped for The Boys season 2 I don't know what will, but there's plenty more to come from our full conversation, and you can check out the full interview in the video above!

You can find the official description for The Boys season 2 below.

"In a more intense, more desperate Season 2 of THE BOYS, Butcher, Hughie and the team reel from their losses in Season 1. On the run from the law, they struggle to fight back against the Superheroes. As Vought, the company that manages the heroes, cashes in on the panic over the threat of Supervillains, and a new hero, Stormfront, shakes up the company and challenges an already unstable Homelander."

The Boys season 2 hits Amazon Prime on September 4th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.