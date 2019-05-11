The Goldbergs Renewed for Another Season by ABC

ABC has renewed The Goldbergs for a seventh season. Created by Adam F. Goldberg, the sitcom tells the story of a fictional family growing up in Pennsylvania in the 1980s inspired by his Golberg’s own childhood.

Per the show’s synopsis, “Before there were parenting blogs, trophies for showing up, and peanut allergies, there was a simpler time called the ’80s. For geeky 11-year old Adam (Sean Giambrone) these were his wonder years and he faced them armed with a video camera to capture all the crazy. The Goldbergs are a loving family like any other, just with a lot more yelling. Mom Beverly (Wendi McClendon-Covey) is a classic “smother;” an overbearing, overprotective matriarch who rules this brood with 100% authority and zero sense of boundaries. Dad Murray (Jeff Garlin) is gruff, hot-tempered and trying to parent without screaming. Sister Erica (Hayley Orrantia) is 17, hot, terrifying and not one to mess with. Barry (Troy Gentile) is 16, a grade-A spaz with classic middle child syndrome. Adam (Sam Giambrone) is the youngest, a camera-wielding future director who’s crushing on an older woman. Rounding out the family is beloved grandfather Al “Pops” Solomon (George Segal), the wild man of the clan, a shameless Don Juan who’s schooling Adam in the ways of love. When Pops buys a new sports car and offers his Caddy to middle child Barry, it’s enough to drive this already high-strung family to the brink of chaos.

The renewal of The Goldberg‘s also comes with a renewal order for spinoff Schooled, set during the 1990s and following Erica’s friend, Lainey, when she returns to their old high school as a music teacher. Per the synopsis, “Schooled, set in 1990-something, follows the hilarious faculty of William Penn Academy, led by new music teacher and WP graduate Lainey Lewis (AJ Michalka), Principal Glascott (Tim Meadows), Coach Mellor (Bryan Callen) and young, enthusiastic super-teacher Charlie Brown, or CB for short (Brett Dier). Despite their eccentricities and crazy personal lives, these teachers are heroes to their students.”

