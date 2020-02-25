The Office Children’s Book Announced

NBC’s beloved comedy The Office is about to get a whole new generation of fans. A brand-new children’s book featuring kid versions of the television series’ fan-favorite characters has just been announced. Published by Little, Brown Young Readers, The Office: A Day at Dunder Mifflin Elementary, written by Robb Pearlman and illustrated by Melanie Demmer, will hit bookstores on October 6th, just in time for the show’s 15th anniversary (pre-orders are live on Amazon now).

The book, which is geared towards young readers but will include age-appropriate references to the television series, will follow a kid version of Michael Scott who, clad in a suit, is working hard to live up to the “World’s Best Line Leader” title. You can check out the official description of the book below.

“Filled with fan-favorite characters and hilarious references to the acclaimed TV show, this storybook is an age-appropriate way for fans of The Office to share their love with the whole family, just in time for the series’ 15th anniversary!

Michael Scott is Line Leader at Dunder Mifflin Elementary! It’s a very big job, but Michael is sure he can live up to the “World’s Best Line Leader” title printed on his water bottle. There’s just one problem–Michael doesn’t know how to lead the line. Filled with colorful, detailed illustrations and brimming with Easter eggs and nods to iconic moments from the show, this hilarious reimagining features a pint-sized cast.

The story will introduce The Office to a whole new generation and will teach them that everyone needs to ask for help sometimes. Even Line Leaders.”

The Office first debuted on NBC in 2005 and ran for nine seasons, ending its run in 2013 after 201 episodes. The series is currently available for streaming on Netflix where it has gained a whole new following of fans. The series will remain on Netflix through the end of 2020 and then, in 2021 will move to NBC Universal‘s upcoming Peacock streaming service. NBCU paid over $500 million in order to gain the streaming rights for the series.

And the upcoming children’s book may not be the only new The Office-related content coming up. Last fall, NBCU’s Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and Digital Enterprises Bonnie Hammer revealed that a reboot of the beloved series is something they’d like to see on the service.

“It is my hope and goal that we do an Office reboot,” Hammer said at the time.

The Office: A Day at Dunder Mifflin Elementary is set to publish on October 6th.

