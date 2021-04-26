The Office Streaming Season 1 Superfan Episodes With Never-Before-Seen Scenes

✖

The next wave of The Office Superfan episodes has finally arrived! When Peacock took over as the exclusive streaming home to The Office earlier this year, the NBCUniversal service unveiled two different versions of the iconic sitcom's third season. In addition to the original version of Season 3, as it aired on TV, Peacock also included a full roster of Season 3 Superfan episodes, which are essentially extended editions of the episodes that contain never-before-seen scenes. Peacock announced at the time that it would be adding more Superfan seasons in the future.

On Monday, the second set of Superfan episodes was released on Peacock. April 26th is apparently Pretzel Day, otherwise known as Stanley's favorite day at work. In order to celebrate, Peacock added the Superfan episodes of Season 1 of The Office.

It may be the shortest season of the show's nine-year run, but Season 1 is packed with a few memorable episodes. You can now streaming the Superfan version of both Season 1 and Season 3 on Peacock.

When Peacock first added The Office to its lineup in January, following an incredibly long and successful streaming run on Netflix, it made the first two seasons available on its free, ad-supported tier. If you want to watch the full series, including the Superfan episodes, you'll need to have one of Peacock's paid subscriptions.

The Office continues to be a smash hit streaming success, following a year in which it was the most popular title on any streaming service, despite the series finale airing half a decade ago. According to Nielsen reporting, 57.13 billion minutes of The Office were streamed throughout 2020. The second-most streamed show, Grey's Anatomy, had just under 40 billion minutes streamed. Peacock likely isn't pulling in the same numbers for The Office that Netflix is, but having it on its roster has certainly been a massive selling point. The Office continues to have hordes of fans, and the love for the show doesn't seem to be slowing down.

Are you going to be checking out the new Season 1 Superfan episodes of The Office over on Peacock? Which season do you hope to see get the Superfan treatment next? Let us know in the comments!