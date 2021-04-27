TMNT Ultimates Wave 5 Figures Are Up for Pre-Order: Krang, Sewer Samurai, Leatherhead, and Ray Fillet
Fans of Super7's outstanding Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ultimates figures will be happy to know that Wave 5 is up for pre-order! This time the collection includes 7-inch figures of Ray Filet, Krang, Leatherhead, and Leo the Sewer Samurai.
The figures in the TMNT Ultimate Wave 5 lineup are currently available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $44.99 each. Note that the figures are made to order, so they will be gone for good after the pre-order window closes. A breakdown of the figures can be found below followed by a gallery of images.
- TMNT Ultimates Ray Fillet:
- TMNT Ultimates Krang:
- TMNT Ultimates Leatherhead:
- TMNT Ultimates Leo the Sewer Samurai:
Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.
TMNT Glow-in-the-Dark Mutagen Man Exclusive
While you're at it you might want to grab the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ultimates Glow-in-the-Dark Mutagen Man figure that launched as an Entertainment Earth exclusive earlier this month. It was still in stock right here for $54.99 at the time of writing. Accessories include the following:
- 1x Pair of Fist Hands
- 1x Pair of Gripping Hands
- 1x Mutagen Machine Blaster
- 1x Life-Support System
- 1x Skull Plug
- 1x Fish (Glow)
- 1x Wrench (Glow)
- 1x Eyeball (Glow)
- 1x Turtle (Glow)
- 1x Pizza (Glow)
- 1x Apple Core (Glow)
- 1x Bone (Glow)
- 1x Unpainted (Neon Green) Gooey Garbage Rack that holds the Fish, Wrench, Eyeball, Turtle, Pizza, Apple Core, and Bone