TMNT Ultimates Wave 5 Figures Are Up for Pre-Order: Krang, Sewer Samurai, Leatherhead, and Ray Fillet

By Sean Fallon

Fans of Super7's outstanding Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ultimates figures will be happy to know that Wave 5 is up for pre-order! This time the collection includes 7-inch figures of Ray Filet, Krang, Leatherhead, and Leo the Sewer Samurai.

The figures in the TMNT Ultimate Wave 5 lineup are currently available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $44.99 each. Note that the figures are made to order, so they will be gone for good after the pre-order window closes. A breakdown of the figures can be found below followed by a gallery of images.

  • TMNT Ultimates Ray Fillet:
  • TMNT Ultimates Krang:
  • TMNT Ultimates Leatherhead:
  • TMNT Ultimates Leo the Sewer Samurai:

TMNT Ultimates Ray Fillet

TMNT Ultimates Krang

TMNT Ultimates Leatherhead

TMNT Ultimates Leo the Sewer Shredder

TMNT Glow-in-the-Dark Mutagen Man Exclusive

While you're at it you might want to grab the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ultimates Glow-in-the-Dark Mutagen Man figure that launched as an Entertainment Earth exclusive earlier this month. It was still in stock right here for $54.99 at the time of writing. Accessories include the following:

  • 1x Pair of Fist Hands
  • 1x Pair of Gripping Hands
  • 1x Mutagen Machine Blaster
  • 1x Life-Support System
  • 1x Skull Plug
  • 1x Fish (Glow)
  • 1x Wrench (Glow)
  • 1x Eyeball (Glow)
  • 1x Turtle (Glow)
  • 1x Pizza (Glow)
  • 1x Apple Core (Glow)
  • 1x Bone (Glow)
  • 1x Unpainted (Neon Green) Gooey Garbage Rack that holds the Fish, Wrench, Eyeball, Turtle, Pizza, Apple Core, and Bone
