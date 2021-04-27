TMNT Ultimates Wave 5 Figures Are Up for Pre-Order: Krang, Sewer Samurai, Leatherhead, and Ray Fillet

Fans of Super7's outstanding Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ultimates figures will be happy to know that Wave 5 is up for pre-order! This time the collection includes 7-inch figures of Ray Filet, Krang, Leatherhead, and Leo the Sewer Samurai.

The figures in the TMNT Ultimate Wave 5 lineup are currently available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $44.99 each. Note that the figures are made to order, so they will be gone for good after the pre-order window closes. A breakdown of the figures can be found below followed by a gallery of images.

