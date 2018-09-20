‘Veronica Mars’ Hulu Revival Synopsis Revealed

The Veronica Mars revival is heading to Hulu, and we’ve now got a better idea of what’s in store thanks to a new synopsis.

The Hulu revival will once again star Kristen Bell in the lead role as Veronica Mars, and a new mystery in her hometown will call upon her skills as a super sleuth to solve a murder as well as solve the town’s current financial crisis all in one swoop. You can check out the synopsis below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town’s lifeblood tourist industry. After Mars Investigations is hired by the parents of one of the victims to find their son’s killer, Veronica is drawn into an epic eight-episode mystery that pits the enclave’s wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast’s answer to Daytona Beach”

Other noteworthy items from the press release include that the first episode is written by Rob Thomas, who created the show and will also be serving as producer alongside Diane Ruggiero-Wright and Dan Etheridge.

If you missed out on some of the past seasons of the show, Hulu’s got you covered there too, as fans will be able to view and stream all 3 core seasons of the show and the 2014 film starting next summer. You can check out the full release below.

“HULU PICKS UP VERONICA MARS AND LANDS STREAMING RIGHTS TO COMPLETE SERIES IN NEW DEAL WITH WARNER BROS. TELEVISION GROUP

Deal info:

Direct-to-Series order, 8 Episodes, from Warner Bros. Television. Veronica Mars will return as part of the Hulu Originals slate in 2019 alongside upcoming originals Ramy, Shrill, Four Weddings and a Funeral and Catch-22

As part of the deal, Hulu has also struck an agreement with Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution for SVOD rights to all past episodes of the original Veronica Mars. Fans can stream seasons 1-3, as well as the 2014 feature film, beginning in summer 2019.

Veronica Mars Series Order Info:

Network: Hulu

Auspices: Spondoolie Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television

Format: One-hour drama, limited series

Executive Producers: Rob Thomas, Diane Ruggiero-Wright, Dan Etheridge

Star/Executive Producer: Kristen Bell

First episode written by Rob Thomas”

The series ran from 2004 to 2006, and while it was always critically loved, it was ultimately canceled, despite a final episode that moved things into the future to entice the network into another season of the show. That would have moved Mars into the FBI, but alas, it was still canceled. It would later get a fan-funded film in 2014.

Are you excited for the revival? Let us know in the comments!