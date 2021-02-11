Wanda Sykes Wants To Be In A Marvel Show

✖

Since she is one of the only famous Wandas in Hollywood, apparently comedian and actor Wanda Sykes has had her share of half-serious inquiries about when she is going to pop up in WandaVision, Marvel Studios's new TV series for Disney+ that centers on the relationship between The Vision and Scarlet Witch. Her answer, essentially, is that she would like to know that, too. Like most working actors, she would love a chance to pop up in a Marvel franchise -- although she made it clear during an appearance on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live that she would not be able to pull off some elaborate, uncomfortable costume.

"That's the question I want answered: when am I gonna pop up?" Sykes joked. "I want to be in a Marvel show."

Asked what franchise she might want to pop into, Sykes replied, "I mean, come on, Black Panther seems a little too obvious, but I think I would fit there. I just want my character to wear comfortable shoes. I don't even have to fly-fly. Just a little bit off the ground, just let me hover. That's all I need."

It's hard to come up with many characters who just hover, but we're certain there's somebody in the archives if Kevin Feige wants to task someone with finding a hilarious cameo for Sykes in some future project. Actually doing it would one-up the "Sinbad in Shazam 2" joke that David F. Sandberg did at DC FanDome.

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany appear together in WandaVision. The series, which looks to be a departure for Marvel, taking an unconventional tone and playing with TV conventions, is the first new content set in the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home. This will also be the first onscreen appearances of Scarlet Witch and The Vision since Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War, respectively, with The Vision's death at the end of Infinity War informing much of Scarlet Witch's personality in Endgame. A new generation of Marvel content is rolling out in 2021, with several TV series featuring cast and characters from the movies debuting on Disney+. Black Widow will debut in theaters in May.

