Shazam! 2: Is Sinbad in the Movie?

The Mandela Effect has officially permeated into the DC Cinematic Universe with the reveal of Shazam: Fury of the Gods, the sequel to the hit 2019 superhero film. Announced at DC FanDome, the movie will reunite Zachary Levi and Asher Angel with their Shazam family and director David F. Sandberg, but it appears like they'll be joined by the original Shazam star himself, the comedian Sinbad! Well maybe he's in it? And maybe there isn't an "original Shazam" that many people think exists? If this is all very confusing for you, you're not the only one.

spoke about the film and revealed the title, the discussion was crashed by Sinbad who said he was using his pull in the entertainment industry to appear in the film. The cast doubted Sinbad's declaration, causing a ton of confusion as to whether or not he would actually show up in the movie.

ComicBook has learned that Sinbad is not in the film, but it still made for a fun moment at DC FanDome.

Sinbad was making a meta-joke about the confusion over his role in a '90s movie called Shazam. This movie does not exist, but like other urban legends of the era the story of Sinbad playing a genie in a family film has since become legendary among millennials. Many people assume it exists, even though Sinbad himself joked that they're probably thinking of the Shaquille O'Neil film Kazaam.

This was a clever way for the Shazam! team to make light of these insane Sinbad rumors and fill out a panel on DC FanDome where the cast admitted they weren't able to reveal much. While they did tease a secret cameo and multiple villains appearing in the film, they didn't say anything of substance aside from revealing the official title of the sequel.

Unfortunately, there are no plans for Sinbad to make his debut in the DC Cinematic Universe, but maybe the fans can start campaigning for the comedian's conclusion with the hashtag #ReleaseTheSinbadCut.

DC FanDome has proven to be a massive boon for fans of the superhero universe with new announcements and reveals for video games, TV shows, and movies in one day. And we also know that the Shazam family have another villain waiting in the wings with the impending debut of Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam.

But first, we have to wait for Shazam: Fury of the Gods premiering in theaters on November 4, 2022.

