WandaVision Episodes Ranked Through Episode 7

The latest episode of WandaVision has arrived, further weaving a web of mystery for fans to decode over the next week. Using Modern Family as a base, the series started to answer some questions — like if Evan Peters really is Pietro Maximoff — and it left even more hanging. With another episode down, the ComicBook.com team assembled once again to rank the episodes we've seen so far, and the end result may surprise some.

The top two episodes didn't move a bit when compared to last week. WandaVision Episode 5, "On a Very Special Episode..." continues to be a favorite amongst our staff members, earning first-place votes in all but two ballots cast. A similar sentiment was shared amongst writers for Episode 6 — when it comes to "All-New Halloween Spooktacular!," nearly every staffer ranked the series in the top half of their rankings.

Then things start to change.

Episode 4 managed to change some things up week-over-week, getting enough votes to propel it to third place, whereas it held steady at fourth this time last week. Because of the move, Episode 3 — "Now in Color" — had to drop down a spot.

Though debut episodes have trended towards the top of the list the last two weeks, Episode 7 breaks the mold and debuts in fifth place after finding itself towards the bottom of the staff rankings throughout the board.

"I ranked Episode 7 third, but it could easily become my favorite later. I'm a sucker for mockumentary-style jokes, so 'Breaking the Fourth Wall' provided me with a lot of laughs," ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak says. "It was such a delight to see Darcy and Vision working together and the 'Agatha All Along' song will go down in history as one of my favorite MCU moments. Not to mention Monica getting her powers and the exciting mid-credits scene! I laughed, I screamed, I ached for Wanda. Top-notch work, WandaVision!"

Our Evan Valentine shared a similar sentiment, applauding "Breaking the Fourth Wall" for its closing moments. "Episode 7 had a lot of big moments for the series, and while it did spin its wheels perhaps a little too much when it came to some of the Vision and Darcy moments, it is impossible to ignore the sheer delight of 'Agatha All Along,'" he adds.

The first seven episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

How do you rank the episodes of WandaVision? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

