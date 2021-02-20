WandaVision Episode 7 Reveals The Truth About Quicksilver

✖

The return of Pietro Maximoff (Evan Peters) has been the root of most WandaVision theories over the course of the past couple of weeks. A substantial amount of Marvel fans continue to think the character could be the same one that appeared previously in 20th Century's X-Men franchise. To others, the character might be a front for Mephisto or Nightmare after a Funko toy seemingly teased as much. Regardless of what your favorite theory is, one thing is undeniable: Wanda (Elizabeth Maximoff) finally made a declaration that helped to at least begin clearing the air surrounding the mystery.

Full spoilers up ahead for "Breaking the Fourth Wall!" If you've yet to see the latest episode of WandaVision, proceed with caution!

As it turns out, Evan Peters apparently isn't "Uncle P" after all. As the latest WandaVision episode started to chug along, the twins raised a question regarding their beloved uncle's whereabouts. That's when Wanda told them not to believe a thing "that man" said, even going the length to tell her kids that "he is not your uncle."

As seen in WandaVision Episode 6, Pietro knew only a little about the speedster — but his mind and memory slipped wherever convenient. Looking back on it, anything he knows about Wanda's brother was likely public knowledge at the time. Wanda even tried testing him with a story from the orphanage they lived in growing up, but it's something Pietro was quickly changed the subject on.

At the very least, it would appear this Pietro is all but guaranteed to not be the one that showed up in Avengers: Age of Ultron. It's still possible he's the X-Men version, but even that seems pretty suspicious with the new Agatha Harkness revelation. Regardless, Wanda is fully confident he's not her brother revived, meaning she'll have to deal with one less zombie when the stuff eventually hits the fan.

