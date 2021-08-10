✖

HBO has yet another TV hit on its hands, and the premium network is ready to keep it rolling. The White Lotus, from creator Mike White, has received heaps of praise over the course of its six-episode run this summer, and fans have been steadily joining the ride each and every week. White always designed the dark comedy to be a limited series, and HBO marketed it as such. However, with as big of a hit as the show has become, the network persuaded White to find a way to continue.

On Tuesday, HBO announced that The White Lotus will be returning for a second season. That doesn't have any effect on the upcoming finale, however, as the new installment will look a lot different. Season 2 of The White Lotus will be leaving the island of Hawaii (where Season 1 takes place) for another hotel destination. The second season will also feature a brand new cast and a totally different story, taking an anthology-style approach with the future of the series.

"Mike has once again delivered a quintessential HBO show, and it's the talk of the town," said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming. "We were thrilled to hear where he wanted to go next, after closing this epic chapter in Hawaii, and can't wait to keep following him wherever he takes us."

The White Lotus is a social satire set at a resort in Hawaii, following the stories of several vacationers over the span of a week. Not everything is as it seems, however, and the inner darkness of the guests begins to show itself.

Jennifer Coolidge stars in The White Lotus alongside Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O'Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney, and Steve Zahn. The series also features Kekoa Kekumano, Lukas Gage, Alec Merlino, Christie Volkmer, Jon Gries, and Molly Shannon.

In addition to creating the series, Mike White wrote and directed all six episodes of the first season. David Bernard and Nick Hall joined White as executive producers, with Mark Kamine serving as co-executive producer and Timothy Stormer taking on the role of co-producer.

