Goldberg Announced for This Week's WWE SmackDown

WWE announced during this week's Monday Night Raw that WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Goldberg will appear on this week's Friday Night SmackDown to reveal "Who's Next?" It wasn't clear in the announcement when Goldberg's next match would take place, but given that the next Saudi Arabia event, Super ShowDown, is coming up on Feb. 27 it's fair to assume his next match will take place then. The former WCW star came out of retirement once again in mid-2019 for a match with The Undertaker at Super ShowDown, but due to extreme heat and miscommunications the bout was plagued with dangerous botches.

Goldberg redeemed himself a couple months later when he appeared at SummerSlam and squashed Dolph Ziggler in about two minutes.

This story is developing...

