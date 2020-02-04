Goldberg Announced for This Week’s WWE SmackDown

WWE announced during this week’s Monday Night Raw that WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Goldberg will appear on this week’s Friday Night SmackDown to reveal “Who’s Next?” It wasn’t clear in the announcement when Goldberg’s next match would take place, but given that the next Saudi Arabia event, Super ShowDown, is coming up on Feb. 27 it’s fair to assume his next match will take place then. The former WCW star came out of retirement once again in mid-2019 for a match with The Undertaker at Super ShowDown, but due to extreme heat and miscommunications the bout was plagued with dangerous botches.

Goldberg redeemed himself a couple months later when he appeared at SummerSlam and squashed Dolph Ziggler in about two minutes.

He then went on Booker T’s podcast to explain what went wrong with the Undertaker match, starting with knocking himself out by running at full-speed into a ring post.

“But the ring post thing, hey man, that’s a spot that a couple of the bookers came up to me and said, ‘Well, we called it,’” he said. “We knew you were going to do that because 50% of the time I have done that spot I have not had good results. Because here’s the deal, I don’t profess to be an entertainer on the level of Ric Flair that can go out and make people laugh. I mean, I can, but it’s not my way of doing things. My way of making people’s jaws drop is blurring the line of reality and fiction so everything I do has to be — it’s like the kick I took from Dolph [Ziggler].”

“I can’t bounce back from it like I used to, and then the perfect storm of the heat, and the perfect storm of Taker not having the timing and not going at the same time at one point or something,” he added. “Hey, at the end of the day, there’s never been a dude in the freaking ring that I couldn’t pick up, period…. It was an unfortunate deal that I shouldn’t have gone as hard as I went. And then there were a couple of people saying that he referee should have called it. Well guess what? The referee asked me 15 times how I felt and you know what I told him? Fifteen different answers. I felt different every single time that he asked me.”