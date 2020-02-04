WWE Reportedly Tried to Book Sting for Super ShowDown

Between Shawn Michaels coming out of retirement and Goldberg vs. The Undertaker, WWE has made a habit out of bringing back stars from the past wrestle at its Saudi Arabia events. And with Super ShowDown coming up in a couple of weeks in Riyadh, it looks like WWE is already gearing up for Goldberg to come on the show given his advertised announcement on this week's Friday Night SmackDown. But there's another former WCW star WWE apparently had their eyes on for the Feb. 27 show — the man called Sting. The WWE Hall of Famer hasn't wrestled since suffering a neck injury in 2015, but according to PWInsider talks between he and the WWE for a comeback match were heating up as recently as last month.

However the site followed up that report on Tuesday by saying the conversations have died down. As of Tuesday only two matches have been confirmed for the event — WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet and SmackDown Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston & Big E versus The Miz & John Morrison.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated in December, the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion firmly stated that he'd be up for a WrestleMania dream match with The Undertaker.

If there was a 'Taker situation at WrestleMania, I would listen to that phone call," Sting said. "I could get in condition and I could pull it off."

WWE stirred up the speculation for a match between the two in mid-2019 with a YouTube video titled "WWE Reimagined," which pitched the idea of "The Phenom" leaving WWF in 1997 to feud with Sting, Hollywood Hogan and Goldberg in WCW. Sting himself made a surprise appearance in the video.

"There is no way The Stinger is gonna get tombstoned by The Taker," he said. "That ain't happening. Not on my watch. What would have happened is a few stinger splashes, a death drop, and probably the deathlock. To have Taker at that time, I don't think there would have been a chance for any kind of comeback for WWE at the time."

Sting's last WWE appearance came in February 2019 when he showed up on an episode of Raw for Ric Flair's 70th birthday celebration. He also popped up on the blue carpet for SmackDown's FOX premiere in October.

