WWE's LA Knight Admits Brawl With AJ Styles in WrestleMania Press Room Wasn't Planned

During the media day for WrestleMania 40, AJ Styles and LA Knight were both scheduled to appear. While Styles was in the middle of doing interviews, Knight showed up and immediately made a b-line toward Styles. They brawled, throwing punches at one another before Styles lifted Knight up and power slammed him down on the floor, choking him out. When AJ came up, he had blood pouring from his nose. A WWE official eventually came to break things up, but it definitely added ammo to their match that weekend. As it turns out, the moment wasn't planned to go down at all.

"It was kind of silly for them to sit us next to each other. What did they expect was going to happen. Things blew up, he slammed me down, but when we came out of it, he had a bloody nose," Knight said on the KiddChris Show.

As it turns out, the moment wasn't planned to go down at all. When asked if they had it planned out beforehand, Knight explained that it was a spur of the moment decision since they were placed next to each other. "Nope. Legitimately, I walked in the room...the set up is a big press junket and there were a bunch of different seats set out. Of all the seats that were set together, his and mine were within five feet of each other. I kind of looked over there and I was said to myself, 'there's a good chance we might have to fight at some point.' I was just thinking that to myself. At some point, he tossed a stool that he was sitting on over in my direction. I was like, 'Welp, gotta fight him now.' That's pretty much how it goes."

Knight and Styles fought on night two of the event, with Knight walking out victorious. On a recent episode of SmackDown, they rekindled their rivalry in a #1 Contenders Match at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Styles defeated Knight and will head to WWE Backlash in France to go one on one with Cody Rhodes for the first time in their careers. This is Rhodes' first challenger since winning the title from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, and it's definitely one of the most intriguing set ups for Rhodes given the two wrestlers decorated histories outside of WWE as members of the Bullet Club.

