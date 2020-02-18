Watch: Randy Orton Decimates Matt Hardy on WWE Raw Again

Randy Orton was supposed to face Matt Hardy in a match on this week's Monday Night Raw, but "The Viper" had other plans for the tag team wrestling legend. Orton cut a promo to start Raw explaining that the match between the two had been canceled due to Hardy not being cleared by doctors (thanks to the attack Orton gave him last week). Hardy came out wearing a neck brace and demanded a fight, but Orotn left the ring after saying he respected Hardy too much. Orton made it to the top of the ramp before turning around, dodging a steel chair swing from Hardy and nailing him with an RKO.

Orton then grabbed the chair and repeatedly beat Hardy with it. Eventually he dragged Hardy's unconscious body to the steel steps at ringside and delivered a pair of thunders Con-Chair-To's.

Given that Hardy's contract with WWE is on the verge of expiring at the start of March, this looks like WWE's way of writing him off television while also playing into Orton's ongoing feud with Edge.

View this post on Instagram @randyorton has absolutely lost it against @matthardybrand #RAW A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Feb 17, 2020 at 5:30pm PST

Since his contract's deadline started drawing closer, Hardy has been teasing the idea of going elsewhere on social media and his personal YouTube channel via the "Free The Delete" series.

"To everyone out there that is watching 'Free The Delete,' which is continuing on with that cinematic feel, I hope you've been enjoying them. I've been doing them in a very specific way where... I think in the professional wrestling business now if you're or a performer or especially if you're a promoter and you're putting together events, we serve two masters," Hardy explained in a recent video. "I think there's the diehard fan that knows the deal and knows what's going on. And I think that fanbase is growing exponentially and is getting larger every single day. That's one audience that we definitely have to take care of cater to them. And the other audience is the casual fans. And there are casual fans out there that just love the casual concept of wrestling and this larger than life story, a good guy versus a bad guy. And they want to see a story happen that culminates in a match and there's train wrecks along the way.

"There's two masters we're serving, and the point that I was saying was in 'Free The Delete' I'm trying to cater to both of those. That's kind of how I try to perform in this day in age. ... So if you see something in 'Free The Delete' that stands out and you think, 'Maybe this means something?' It means something."

