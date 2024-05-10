Former AEW Talent Makes TNA Debut

Following Matt Hardy's shocking TNA return at Rebellion, another former AEW star has popped up in TNA Wrestling!

Ryan Nemeth, the brother of Nic Nemeth, made his official TNA debut where he helped even the odds for Hardy during an attack by The System. Hardy has been feuding with the faction since his return as he attacked the TNA World Champion Moose in the ring following his title match with Nic. Ryan then teamed with Eric Young, Joe Hendry, Hardy, Sami Callihan, Spitfire (Dani Luna and Jody Threat) and Steph De Lander against Alisha Edwards, Eddie Edwards, Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace, Digital Media Champion Laredo Kid, Knockouts Tag Team Champion Masha Slamovich and Moose.

THE HOLLYWOOD HUNK SAYS ENOUGH IS ENOUGH https://t.co/qoRNLR3ZgP — Ryan Nemeth (@ryrynemnem) May 10, 2024

"The Hollywood Hunk" had been a part of AEW since 2021 when he began regularly appearing on AEW Dark. That was done away with completely in 2023 but he was still an active part of Being The Elite on YouTube with his own weekly skits and vlogs. His last match in AEW took place in November on Collision when The Wingmen (himself and Peter Avalon) reunited against Paul Wight. Aside from that, he had also competed on Ring of Honor and his last match was in November. In December, Ryan noted to Hollywood Stage Magazine that he was "open-minded and excited" about his future as the article noted his contract was set to expire in the spring. Following his TNA debut, fans noticed that he is now an official member of the roster alongside his brother.

Ryan Nemeth has been added to the TNA roster page



shoutout @jorgeagonz99 for pointing it out https://t.co/cMbZe280qw pic.twitter.com/KkJS5XcCav — 🇿🇦yellowbone🇿🇦 (@The_yellowbone) May 10, 2024

AEW Shakes Up Roster

Ryan's release comes at a time where several stars are beginning to see their AEW contracts not picked back up. Several AEW stars were recently let go from the company which is uncharacteristic for AEW as Tony Khan has previously stated he'd let their contracts expire without renewing them, but wouldn't fire anyone. He backtracked one of those releases shortly after, The Workhorsemen's Anthony Henry who was recovering an injured jaw. Mike Santana also opened up about his release in March, thanking AEW for the opportunity and the knowledge and Ortiz. Santana has since popped back up in TNA, the same night as Hardy. Most recently, AEW opted not to renew Ethan Page's contract, which came as a surprise to many fans as he had been with the promotion since 2021 and, prior to his release, was set for a title program with Kyle Fletcher in Ring of Honor.