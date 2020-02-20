Vickie Guerrero Says WWE Banned Wrestlers From Her Podcast After Her AEW Apperance

Former WWE personality Vickie Guerrero made a one-off appearance for All Elite Wrestling back on Dec. 11 when she was brought in as a guest commentator for AEW Dark. Fans of the former SmackDown general manager were happy to see her, but now it sounds like her appearance wound up hurting her relationship with WWE. Guerrero revealed on a recent episode of her Excuse Me podcast that WWE banned any wrestlers from appearing on her show because of her brief involvement with AEW, much to her confusion and frustration.

"I had asked to interview some Superstars for my podcast and they had found out I went to AEW, and now they don't even talk to me," Guerrero told David Benoit, son of Chris Benoit. "They didn't call me for two years, I hadn't heard from them. What did they expect me to do? Just to sit here and wait for them to call so I could do some work? I love wrestling. I love to work in the ring. And if someone is giving me an opportunity to go and show up and have some fun, then I should be able to because I'm not obligated to anybody."

"I just don't understand," she added. "To be part of a promotion, or anyone, you should encourage the people that are in the other promotions because it's about everyone showing their talent and their craft. I think there's enough jobs out there, and promotions, to let everybody work and to let everyone contribute to what they want to do in the industry. So when someone told me I couldn't interview the Superstars because I went to AEW, I was just like, 'Wow. They're gonna be like that.'"

Guerrero worked in WWE from 2005-14, managing the likes of Edge, Chavo Guerrero, Michelle McCool & Layla and Dolph Ziggler. Her most recent appearance on WWE television came in late 2018 when she had a cameo on the 1000th episode of SmackDown.

WWE's next pay-per-view, Super ShowDown, takes place on Feb. 27. Check out the full card below:

WWE Universal Championship: Bray Wyatt vs. Goldberg

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Carmella/Naomi

Raw Tag Team Championships: Seth Rollins and Murphy vs. The Street Profits

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin (Steel Cage)

AJ Styles vs. Andrade vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Erick Rowan vs. R-Truth vs. Rusev (Gauntlet Match)

