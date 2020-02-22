WWE's Kairi Sane Announces She Has Been Married

WWE's Kairi Sane announced on Saturday that she has been married.

Sane announced the marriage through a statement posted and translated by WWE Japan. She also posted some pictures from her ceremony to her Twitter page.

The statement reads:

To my dear fans, Thank you for all your continuous support. Today I'd like to announce that I got married to my fiancé on February 22, 2020. We had a long distance relationship from the beginning of our long journey, but he has always been there for me through thick and thin, and I knew I wanted to live the rest of my life with him. I'm looking forward to building a family filled with laughter and joy with a man I can respect so deeply from his attitude towards work, warmth towards people and animals, and his genuine way of living. I will continue working hard to become a pro wrestler that can bring much happiness and smiles to people. With all my gratitude,

Kairi Sane

たくさんの温かいメッセージを皆さまからいただき、感謝の気持ちで胸がいっぱいです。本当にありがとうございます。発表にありましたように、本日入籍させていただきましたことをここにご報告させていただきます。🌸

Thanks a lot for your message!

I'm so grateful for that. https://t.co/qR7ByvECPf pic.twitter.com/TcUFhbHdyC — KAIRI SANE (@KairiSaneWWE) February 22, 2020

ComicBook.com gives a sincere congratulations to the happy new Mr. and Mrs.!

Sane wrestled on WWE RAW this past Monday night, defeating Natalya by count-out at the show in Everett, Washington. We'll have to see how long she will be off television due to her wedding (if at all), though one would hope WWE gives the new couple some time to be together and Honeymoon.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!