WWE’s Kairi Sane Announces She Has Been Married

WWE’s Kairi Sane announced on Saturday that she has been married.

Sane announced the marriage through a statement posted and translated by WWE Japan. She also posted some pictures from her ceremony to her Twitter page.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The statement reads:

To my dear fans,

Thank you for all your continuous support.

Today I’d like to announce that I got married to my fiancé on February 22, 2020. We had a long distance relationship from the beginning of our long journey, but he has always been there for me through thick and thin, and I knew I wanted to live the rest of my life with him.

I’m looking forward to building a family filled with laughter and joy with a man I can respect so deeply from his attitude towards work, warmth towards people and animals, and his genuine way of living.

I will continue working hard to become a pro wrestler that can bring much happiness and smiles to people.

With all my gratitude,

Kairi Sane