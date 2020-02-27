Super ShowDown: Brock Lesnar Squashes Ricochet to Retain WWE Championship

Brock Lesnar defeated Ricochet with ease on Thursday at the Super ShowDown event to retain the WWE Championship. The young challenger did not get a single offensive move off before Lesnar pelted him with strikes, a few suplexes and an F-5 to seal the win. Lesnar will now defend his title against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 on April 5 in Tampa.

Ricochet earned the title shot by beating Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a triple threat on an episode of Raw. His feud with Lesnar started off back in January when he called out "The Beast," only for Lesnar to kick him in the groin.

The former US champ returned the favor during the Men's Royal Rumble with a low blow of his own, which helped McIntyre eliminate him from the bout.

Lesnar kicked off his fifth reign as WWE Championship back on Oct. 6 when he beat Kofi Kingston in a mere eight seconds during Friday Night SmackDown's premiere on FOX. He's now up to 725+ days holding the WWE's top prize.

Here are the results from the rest of Super ShowDown:

The O.C. def. The Viking Raiders

The Undertaker def. AJ Styles, Andrade, Bobby Lashley, Erick Rowan and R-Truth

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Miz & John Morrison def. The New Day (New Champions)

Angel Garza def. Humberto Carrillo

Raw Tag Team Championships: Seth Rollins & Murphy def. The Street Profits

Mansoor def. Dolph Ziggler

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar def. Ricochet

Roman Reigns def. King Corbin (Steel Cage)

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.