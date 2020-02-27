Super ShowDown: Brock Lesnar Squashes Ricochet to Retain WWE Championship

Brock Lesnar defeated Ricochet with ease on Thursday at the Super ShowDown event to retain the WWE Championship. The young challenger did not get a single offensive move off before Lesnar pelted him with strikes, a few suplexes and an F-5 to seal the win. Lesnar will now defend his title against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 on April 5 in Tampa.

Ricochet earned the title shot by beating Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a triple threat on an episode of Raw. His feud with Lesnar started off back in January when he called out “The Beast,” only for Lesnar to kick him in the groin.

The former US champ returned the favor during the Men’s Royal Rumble with a low blow of his own, which helped McIntyre eliminate him from the bout.

Lesnar kicked off his fifth reign as WWE Championship back on Oct. 6 when he beat Kofi Kingston in a mere eight seconds during Friday Night SmackDown’s premiere on FOX. He’s now up to 725+ days holding the WWE’s top prize.

