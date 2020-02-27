Super ShowDown: Goldberg Shocks The Fiend Bray Wyatt, Wins WWE Universal Championship

Goldberg shocked the wrestling world at the Super ShowDown event on Thursday when he beat "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt to win the WWE Universal Championship. The 53-year-old veteran sealed the win by nailing the demonic Wyatt with four spears and a Jackhammer in three minutes.

With the win Goldberg enters the record books as the first man to become a WWE world champion after being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He's also the second-oldest man to ever hold one of WWE's world titles at 53 years and two months old, less than one year behind the record holder Vince McMahon who won in 1999 at 54 years and 21 days old.

Goldberg entered Thursday's match looking to redeem himself from the last time he wrestled in Saudi Arabia against The Undertaker.

"I need to erase my last performance here, first and foremost," Goldberg told Sports Illustrated prior to the show. "I knocked myself out 30 seconds into the match, and I performed like a school child. That's one of the reasons I'm back, and this is my opportunity to do it.

"My internal clock is ticking, and I don't know when it's going to stop in terms of my ability to put these boots on and continue to do what I used to do. And when I'm posed with a challenge, I'm a defensive lineman, I don't turn it down."

He also wanted to prove that his age wasn't holding him back.

"I truly believe that age is just a number, and I'm here to kind of prove that," he told WWE. "I was lucky enough to dominate a generation of wrestlers and I'm lucky enough to still be here and taste what it's like to get in the ring with a new generation. I don't take the lightly by stretch of the imagination. But I hope they understand what I've been through and you can't just throw that out the window, even though I'm 53 years old. It's a lot of experience and there's still a lot of anger in me. And if my body cooperates then I find no issues with me going out and performing to the level, somewhat, of what I used to."

