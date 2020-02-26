Watch: Goldberg Says He Wants to Prove Age Is Just a Number at WWE Super ShowDown

Goldberg will challenge "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt for the WWE Universal Championship at the Super ShowDown pay-per-view on Thursday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. In an interview with WWE's YouTube channel a day before the show, the WWE Hall of Famer addressed the elephant in the room regarding the match — he's 53 years old, and if he wins he'll be the second oldest wrestler in history to win a WWE World Championship behind Vince McMahon (who was 54 when he won the title in 1999). The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion said he wants to prove his age won't hold him back during the match.

"I truly believe that age is just a number, and I'm here to kind of prove that," he said. "I was lucky enough to dominate a generation of wrestlers and I'm lucky enough to still be here and taste what it's like to get in the ring with a new generation. I don't take the lightly by stretch of the imagination. But I hope they understand what I've been through and you can't just throw that out the window, even though I'm 53 years old. It's a lot of experience and there's still a lot of anger in me. And if my body cooperates then I find no issues with me going out and performing to the level, somewhat, of what I used to."

Goldberg will also look to redeem himself from the last time he was in Saudi Arabia. Back in 2019 he faced The Undertaker at the Super ShowDown pay-per-view, and the match wound up becoming infamous for the multiple botches that spiked both men on their heads. Undertaker looked visually upset afterwards, while Goldberg apologized for his performance on Twitter afterwards.

Despite his statements in the video above, Goldberg mentioned in an interview this week that he's working on planning a retirement match.

"I'm considering my retirement match in Israel," he said. "As a matter of fact, my agent and I talked about that a minute ago and that's a big topic of conversation right now, so its something we're going to consider."

Check out the full Super ShowDown card below:

WWE Universal Championship: Bray Wyatt vs. Goldberg

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Naomi

Raw Tag Team Championships: Seth Rollins and Murphy vs. The Street Profits

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin (Steel Cage)

AJ Styles vs. Andrade vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Erick Rowan vs. R-Truth vs. Rey Mysterio (Gauntlet Match)

The OC vs. The Viking Raiders

Angel Garza vs. Humberto Carrillo

Dolph Ziggler vs. Mansoor

