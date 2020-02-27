WWE Super Showdown: Goldberg Win Has WWE Fans Furious

Goldberg became the new WWE Universal Champion on Thursday at the Super ShowDown event, and fans are not happy about it. Not only does it mean WWE is entering WrestleMania 36 with a 53-year-old part-timer as one of the world champions, but it also halts Bray Wyatt's momentum as "The Fiend." The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion hit Wyatt with four spears and a Jackhammer, ending the match in just over three minutes. The latest reports have the WWE Hall of Famer taking on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, while Wyatt will supposedly lock horns with John Cena in a rematch from WrestleMania XXX.

Check out some of the reactions to Goldberg's win below, and let us know how you feel about the match in the list below.