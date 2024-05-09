Montez Ford Spoke With WWE President Nick Khan About Fighting in UFC

WWE and UFC are officially under one roof. Endeavor acquired the sports-entertainment giant in April 2023 and finalized the sale that September, merging WWE with its other combat sports asset, UFC, as one publicly-traded company known as TKO. Despite technically being a conglomerate, WWE and UFC have continued to operate as individual entities when it comes to their respective on-screen products. The two have jumped at the odd cross-promotional opportunity in the past, such as Michael Chandler calling out Conor McGregor on WWE Monday Night Raw and WWE United States Champion Logan Paul appearing cage side at UFC 295.

Talent crossing over from one company to the other has long been a one-way street. Former UFC champions like Ronda Rousey and Cain Velasquez have tested their luck in WWE while Brock Lesnar returned to the squared circle after a successful four-year run in the octagon. Even if it's rare, that doesn't mean the interest is not there.

Montez Ford Wants to Fight in UFC

(Photo: WWE, UFC)

One of the Street Profits wants to bring the swag to the octagon.

Speaking to ComicBook in promotion with C4 Energy, Montez Ford opened up about his aspirations to have a mixed martial arts fight.

"I don't think people know, but yes, I was in the military and I was also a brown, almost a black belt in the military as well," Ford said. "Now not only do I have hand-to-hand combat experience, but I got life experience."

Ford has made his MMA goals known to the WWE locker room, including stablemate Bobby Lashley. Lashley competed in 17 professional MMA fights from 2008 until 2016, boasting a 15-2-0 record.

"Bobby said I would do exceedingly well especially because he knows my training regimen and my drive," Ford continued. "He knows by getting some assistance in that area, I should do exceedingly well. I can throw hands with anybody here backstage, including this one (Angelo Dawkins). I don't get tired unlike some people. I'm very motivated to do so."

These MMA conversations have even made their way to WWE President Nick Khan, an executive who has emphasized his desire to figure out crossover opportunities between WWE and UFC.

"I even told Nick Khan, I said, 'Hey, I know you're doing all these crossovers, but if you need somebody to do another crossover and step to the octagon, I'll be that guy,'" Ford revealed.

As for what weight class he would compete in, Ford noted that he's open to anything.

"I think the weight that people need to be worried about is whatever weight I decide to do, because I'm throwing hands. I put it right here officially on ComicBook right now: If anybody truly feels like if I cross over, that they could just take me down very easily because I'm not so used to this field and UFC, tell 'em to holler at me," Ford declared. "As the wrestlers say, for shoot. I'm ready. If they want to do something in the octagon, if they want to place me in a crossover event, WWE versus UFC, I would gladly be that representation. Right now we don't have any more representation. I would definitely be the representation."