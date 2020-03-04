Ricochet Breaks Silence After Back-to-Back Championship Match Losses

In the span of one week, Ricochet lost a WWE Championship match to Brock Lesnar in less than two minutes at Super ShowDown, the failed to beat Riddick Moss for the WWE 24/7 Championship on Monday Night Raw. The losses sent fans of the high-flying star into a panic, as he hasn't found much success on the Raw roster ever since he briefly held the United States Championship. Add in Dave Meltzer's comment after the show that Vince McMahon has given up on him like he gave up on Cedric Alexander, who now wrestles primarily on Main Event, and the panic started to set in.

The former NXT North American Champion took to Instagram on Wednesday to break his silence following the losses.

For those wondering, the quote is from the My Hero Academia character All Might.

Fans also noticed a clip of Ricochet walking backstage after the Moss loss, where he looked noticeably angry even though the camera weren't rolling and most of the crowd couldn't see him.

WWE has two pay-per-views on the horizon, with Elimination Chamber taking place this Sunday in Philadelphia at WrestleMania 36 on April 5 in Tampa. As of this writing, Ricochet isn't booked for either.

Here's the card for Elimination Chamber:

Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka vs. Natalya vs. Liv Morgan vs. Ruby Riott vs. Sarah Logan (Elimination Chamber Match)

Intercontinental Championship: Braun Strowman vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro and Sami Zayn

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Miz & John Morrison vs. The New Day vs. The Usos vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode (Elimination Chamber Match)

Raw Tag Team Champions: The Street Profits vs. Seth Rollins & Murphy

AJ Styles vs. Aleister Black (No DQ Match)

United States Champion Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo

And here's the card for WrestleMania (so far):

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

NXT Women's Champion: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Raw Women's Champion: Becky Lynch vs. TBD

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.