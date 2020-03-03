Vince McMahon Has Reportedly Given up on Pushing Ricochet

It's been a rough week for Ricochet. The former NXT North American Champion couldn't get a single offensive move in during his three-minute WWE Championship match with Brock Lesnar at Super ShowDown. Then on Raw this week he challenged Riddick Moss for the 24/7 Championship and, shockingly, lost cleanly after just a few minutes. The loss was incredibly worrying, as many fans were worried that the popular high-flyer was being "buried." Dave Meltzer gave an update on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, saying that Vince McMahon had lost interest in him much like he did Cedric Alexander a year ago.

"I don't know what the mentality is. Ricochet's done," Meltzer said. "... It's Vince. You know he may change his mind next week, but this week he's done. He's so done. You know this was a burial without a doubt."

"Who knows? He just gets these things in his head like with Cedric Alexander he was supposed to get a big push and Vince just buried the guy and now he's burying another guy," he added.

Ricochet (real name Trevor Mann) first debuted in 2003 and is highly decorated from his time on the independent wrestling scene. He was a two time Lucha Underground Champion as Prince Puma, won the PWG World Championship and Battle of Los Angeles twice in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, won numerous titles in Dragon Gate and was a three-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion and Best of the Super Juniors tournament winner in New Japan. He signed with WWE in January 2016, won both the NXT North American Championship and the Breakout Star of the Year Award in his first year on the Black and Gold brand, and jumped to the Raw roster in February 2019.

He beat Samoa Joe to win the United States Championship at the Stomping Grounds pay-per-view in 2019, but dropped it just three weeks later to AJ Styles. The 31 year old hasn't won a pay-per-view match since last October when he was apart fo the 10-man Team Hogan vs. Team Flair tag match at Crown Jewel.

WWE's next pay-per-view, Elimination Chamber, takes place this Sunday. Check out the full card below:

Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka vs. Natalya vs. Liv Morgan vs. Ruby Riott vs. Sarah Logan (Elimination Chamber Match)

Intercontinental Championship: Braun Strowman vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro and Sami Zayn

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Miz & John Morrison vs. The New Day vs. The Usos vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode (Elimination Chamber Match)

Raw Tag Team Champions: The Street Profits vs. Seth Rollins & Murphy

AJ Styles vs. Aleister Black (No DQ Match)

United States Champion Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.