Report: Latest Plans on Bayley's SmackDown Women's Championship Defense at WrestleMania 36

While the WrestleMania 36 plans for the Raw and NXT Women's Championships have seemingly been set in stone for weeks, there haven't been many hints as to what WWE wants to do with Bayley and the SmackDown Women's Championship at the April event. Bayley isn't booked to defend her title at Elimination Chamber on Sunday night, and lately she's been feuding with Lacey Evans and Naomi with Sasha Banks in her corner. According to Alex McCarthy over at TalkSport, WWE's plan right now is for the title to be defended in a six-pack challenge involving the four aforementioned women along with Carmella and a to-be-determined sixth competitor.

He later added that Bayley and Banks want to "hold off" on a one-on-one match for the time being, believing that they won't get enough time on the WrestleMania card for the match they're hoping for.

A source tells me the plan for the SD women’s title at WM36 is a six-pack challenge right now. Bayley v Sasha v Naomi v Lacey Evans v Carmella - that’s five of the six names. — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) March 8, 2020

Like all stories on WWE's backstage plans, nothing is set is stone until the match actually happens. This past week saw Bayley surpass Charlotte Flair with the longest single reign with the Blue Brand's women's title at 149 days. She also holds the record for most cumulative days with the belt at 289 days.

After I’ve had the night to think on it, I’d like to encourage my entire #smackdown women’s locker room to take the weekend off. You guys REALLY need to re-evaluate your priorities heading into mania season.....you’re welcome!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/1vVbZeRxya — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) March 7, 2020

Here's the card for Elimination Chamber tonight:

Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka vs. Natalya vs. Liv Morgan vs. Ruby Riott vs. Sarah Logan (Elimination Chamber Match)

Intercontinental Championship: Braun Strowman vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro and Sami Zayn

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Miz & John Morrison vs. The New Day vs. The Usos vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode (Elimination Chamber Match)

Raw Tag Team Champions: The Street Profits vs. Seth Rollins & Murphy

AJ Styles vs. Aleister Black (No DQ Match)

United States Champion Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo

Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak

And here's the card for WrestleMania 36, so far:

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. TBD.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.