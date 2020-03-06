Report: Vince McMahon Not Sold On Shayna Baszler

When looking at this Sunday's Elimination Chamber PPV, it would seem to be a near-lock that Shayna Baszler will emerge victorious in the women's Chamber match and go on to face Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36. Otherwise, what have we been doing on RAW for the last several weeks?

However, a new report in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter made a surprising note about Baszler and her time so far on the RAW roster. Apparently, Vince McMahon has had some cold feet. The report notes that Baszler was originally McMahon's pick to win the Royal Rumble (which would have made the most sense), but he changed last minute to Charlotte Flair.

Now recently, McMahon reportedly was unimpressed with the reaction during Baszler's match with Kairi Sane on RAW. He apparently felt as if Baszler didn't come off like a WrestleMania headliner, according to Meltzer. Could he change his mind on her again and choose someone else to win the Elimination Chamber?

That would seem unlikely given the other names in the match. While Natalya headlined SummerSlam last year against Lynch, a rematch at WrestleMania would seem incredibly unlikely. Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, and Sarah Logan aren't in the realm of possibility. So that was leave Asuka as the only possible out, and since Lynch recently defeated her clean at the Royal Rumble, a Mania match would make little sense.

Therefore, it would still appear that Baszler will emerge victorious on Sunday to face Lynch in Tampa next month, but McMahon's reported reaction to her run on the RAW roster so far leaves a little bit of doubt in how she will be used, and how strongly she will be pushed, in the final months of the spring and headed into this summer.

