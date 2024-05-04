WWE Backlash 2024: Tanga Loa Makes WWE Debut For Bloodline Victory

WWE's WrestleMania had some major implications for all the parties involved in the first match of this year's Backlash pay-per-view event. On the side of Kevin Owens and Randy Orton, the pair was denied the United States Championship in their fight against current champ, Logan Paul. Thanks to Roman Reigns losing the championship against Cody Rhodes, the Bloodline has never been weaker, meaning that Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga had the most to lose here, but were able to pull out a victory.

Now that Roman Reigns is no longer the Universal Champion, many professional wrestling fans have wondered what the future holds for the Bloodline. Certainly, many viewers believe that Solo Sikoa might be the new head of the organization, receiving some endorsement from Paul Heyman as Reigns steps aside for a well-deserved hiatus. With Tama Tonga recently joining the Bloodline, the remnants of the crew had a lot to prove in the first match of Backlash.

The tag-team match started with quite the opening bout, as security was brought in to stop the chaos that was caused by the teams taking one another on. Even with security, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, Solo Sikoa, and Tama Tonga found themselves fighting anyone and everyone in sight. Thus, the WWE decided to change the rules of the match, making it a street fight, which means that no competitor could be disqualified. Luckily, all the wrestlers involved were more than ready to bust out some weaponry to take the match to the next level.

(Photo: WWE)

While things were looking grim for the Bloodline, they claimed victory thanks to the arrival of Tama Tonga's brother, Tanga Loa. Even though Reigns lost the belt at 'Mania, it seems that the Bloodline isn't done expanding its roster. Is a Bloodline Civil War on the horizon now that Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga have one more wrestler on their side?

If you need a refresher on WWE Backlash's Card for 2024, here is the breakdown of matches that make up the first pay-per-view event for World Wrestling Entertainment following this year's WrestleMania: