Rezar Reportedly Suffered a Torn Bicep Injury During WWE Raw Main Event

The AOP's Rezar reportedly suffered a tear in his right bicep during the main event of this week's Monday Night Raw. According to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, the injury took place when he caught Montez Ford with a crossbody during the eight-man tag match, and that the big man alerted Seth Rollins shortly afterwards. He did not participate for the remainder of the match, though he did take part in the angle afterwards that culminated in Seth Rollins Curb Stomping Kevin Owens. The extent of his injury is unknown.

The timing of the injury couldn't be worse for the former Raw Tag Team Champions. The pair were called up from NXT to the Raw roster back in 2018, but spent the majority of last year on the sidelines after Akam went down with a leg injury. Shortly after they returned they aligned themselves with Seth Rollins, fresh off a heel turn. (Buddy) Murphy would go on to join the faction, which has feuded with Owens, Samoa Joe (who also got injured during the angle), The Viking Raiders, The Street Profits over the past few months.

Rezar, real name Gzim Selmani, started his career in mixed martial arts back in 2012. After eight eights, the last of which took place in Bellator, he signed a developmental contract with WWE in May 2015, and started working on the NXT roster alongside Akam (Sunny Dhinsa) as the Authors of Pain with Paul Ellering as their manager. The two beat Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT Tag Team Championships at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio in January 2017, and held them for 203 days before dropping the belts to Sanity at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III in August 2017.

With Drake Maverick as their new manager on Raw, the pair beat Rollins for the Raw tag titles in November 2018. Rollins had to defend the titles by himself after Dean Ambrose turned heel and abandoned him.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.