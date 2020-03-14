WWE SmackDown: John Cena Says NXT Stars Are The Future, Not The Fiend

John Cena returned to WWE SmackDown this week, two weeks after his prior appearance, to address his match with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36. What resulted was a memorable promo to end what was a memorable and unusual show.

During the segment, Cena addressed the fact that he and Wyatt wrestled six years ago at WrestleMania XXX in New Orleans. He talked about having a frustration that certain people that are lazy are given five and six chances at success, referring to Wyatt. He explained that when these people are given these chances, they're lazy and don't do what they need to do go out and succeed.

Cena drew a comparison to his own career, talking about he has lost several big time matches to people like The Miz, CM Punk, The Rock, and The Undertaker. However, he says that nobody ever says that he was "buried" because they know he'll work to come back.

"I adapt. I overcome, and I get my a** back in the fight." @JohnCena has no time for laziness or people blaming him for their problems. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/oto2M7dBAk — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 14, 2020

Cena explained that he would rather see some of the top young stars in the business get these opportunities at success rather than Wyatt coming around yet again. He mentioned names like Tommaso Ciampa, Velveteen Dream, Rhea Ripley, Drew McIntyre, and Matt Riddle.

Wyatt came out and got in the ring, face to face with Cena. He said that seeing Cena back, now a Hollywood star, was a welcome sight. He told Cena that WrestleMania is going to be a slaughter, he just doesn't know it yet.

What did you think of this segment and the rest of WWE SmackDown this week? Let us know in the comments section below, and give me a follow on Twitter @ryandroste for all things WWE and AEW.

