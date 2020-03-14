WWE SmackDown Fans Are Loving Triple H on Commentary

Tonight's episode of SmackDown kicked off with no crowd, but that didn't stop the team of WWE superstars present from delivering some entertaining matches. Those matches were made all the better by some unusual commentary, as the team for tonight's episode of SmackDown was Michael Cole and Triple H, and after tonight's performance on the microphone, WWE fans are absolutely loving what he brought to the show. In fact, judging by reactions on social media, WWE fans want way more of Triple H on commentary after his work on the show tonight, as he brought a mix of insight, passion, snark, and fun to the desk, and we've pulled together some of our favorite reactions.

Triple H talked at length about Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Alexa Bliss' rise through NXT during their tag team match, and whenever he wasn't building someone up he was either addressing real rumors and reports (like his recent "demotion") or taking hilarious jabs at superstars like Shinsuke Nakamura or his own commentary partner Michael Cole.

In fact, the Cole stuff was by far the highlight of the night, and it made many fans hopeful that at some point soon he'll find some additional time to get on commentary, as he made the whole night even better.

Here's the official description for tonight's WWE SmackDown.

"Friday Night SmackDown proceeds with no live audience from Orlando. The returns of Jeff Hardy, John Cena and Paige highlight the action on FOX at 8/7 C."

Here's the full rundown.

Jeff Hardy Returns

Paige Addresses Bayley

John Cena Returns to Address The Fiend

What did you think of Triple H's work on SmackDown? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE, and now hit the next slide to see some of the best reactions to Triple H's commentary blitz!