Brie Bella Reveals Daniel Bryan Has an Autoimmune Disease, Will Go Into Quarantine After WrestleMania 36 Tapings

WWE is taping WrestleMania 36 and several episodes of Raw and SmackDown at the WWE Performance Center this week due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. And while two of its stars have already reportedly gone in quarantine (Rey Mysterio and Dana Brooke), Daniel Bryan will apparently step away from WWE television for several weeks after the tapings by putting himself in quarantine. Brie Bella, Bryan's wife, revealed on The Bellas Podcast this week that the former world champion has an autoimmune disease and is it high risk by being down in Florida during the pandemic.

"My husband's still working, and he's in Orlando right now," Bella said. "And granted he's working, he has a job, but it makes me really nervous. My husband has an autoimmune disease. He also fought asthma really bad when he was young. He was always sick when he was a kid. I'll admit, I lost sleep last night. I'm grateful my husband is still employed, but at the same time, I'm really scared that he's just out there. I just pray so much for him that he stays healthy."

"When he comes home we're gonna have him be put up in a hotel...to see if we see symptoms, before he comes home to Bird and I," she continued. "That could be weeks."

Bryan said on a separate recent episode of the show that he's considering ending his career as a full-time wrestler later this year.

"WWE has been great. They're going to give me six-week paternity leave, which so few places in the US do that. So I'll get to be home those first six weeks. After that, it's not long until my contract is up. We've been talking about what we do from there. To me, in my mind, it's almost like, I think I'm done being a full-time wrestler," Bryan said. "I love being dad. I will always love wrestling and I will always want to do wrestling. But when I say 'always want to do wrestling,' that means maybe once a month or once every couple of months."

All signs point to Bryan challenging Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania, though the match hasn't been made official on WWE television of yet.

Here's the WrestleMania 36 card as of now:

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

Edge vs. Randy Orton [Last Man Standing]

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Miz & John Morrison vs. The New Day or The Usos

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (Boneyard Match)

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

Elias vs. King Corbin

H/t Cageside Seats for transcript

