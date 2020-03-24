Rey Mysterio, Dana Brooke Reportedly in Quarantine, WrestleMania 36 Card Changed

✖

In the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, both Rey Mysterio and Dana Brooke were reportedly placed under quarantine this week and will not appear at WrestleMania 36 on April 4-5. Dave Meltzer reported on both during Monday night's Wrestling Observer Radio, though neither WWE has not confirmed outright if they two have been diagnosed with the virus or if they're simply taking precautions. Brooke was booked to compete in the six-way SmackDown Women's Championship match, though WWE quietly pulled her from the bout on Monday. Meanwhile Mysterio was reportedly going to be involved in a United States Championship match, but due to his quarantine WWE scrapped its plans and put Andrade and Angel Garza in a match for the Raw Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits.

"Dana Brooke was in the [title] match, she's now out of the match," Meltzer said. "She's in quarantine right now, they don't want to take any chances and they pulled her from the match because she's sick. And, you know, they're concerned.

"... Rey [Mysterio] is also in quarantine, so he's off the show," Meltzer later added. "You've got to be safe rather than sorry, for sure."

Neither have confirmed being in quarantine on social media. As of three days ago, Brooke still thought she was in the title match

Meanwhile, Mysterio's latest post is dedicated to Mexican wrestler Perro Aguayo Jr., who passed away five years ago this week.

Here's the latest WrestleMania 36 card:

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

Edge vs. Randy Orton [Last Man Standing]

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Miz & John Morrison vs. The New Day or The Usos

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (Boneyard Match)

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

