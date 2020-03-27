WWE RAW Tag Team Sidelined By Injury

It looks like it will be a long time before we see the Authors of Pain in action in a WWE together again. AOP's Rezar recently underwent surgery on an injured bicep. The injury was suffered during a WWE RAW main event earlier this month when AOP teamed with Rollins and Murphy to take on the Viking Raiders and Street Profits. The injury immediately took Rezar out of action, and the recovery time will keep the team collectively off of television for the immediate future, an unfortunate blow following the pair being teamed up with Seth Rollins in a prominent position on the Monday night show.

The update on the injury comes from this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The report notes that Rezar will likely miss the majority of the rest of 2020 recovering. This follows his partner, Akam, suffering a leg injury last year that took the team off television for most of 2019 as well.

AOP was a very successful team while part of NXT but has struggled to achieve stardom on the main roster. It seemed like the recent pairing with Rollins was the opportunity to finally do just that, however that's not going to be the case for the immediate future.

Obviously, the injury takes the team out of WrestleMania consideration. The card for WrestleMania, most of which was taped in Florida this week, remains in flux. As of what we last know, the card is as follows:

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

Edge vs. Randy Orton [Last Man Standing]

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (Boneyard Match)

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

Elias vs. King Corbin

Matches involving Andrade and The Miz were recently scrapped due to injury and sickness. Roman Reigns pulled out of his WWE Universal Championship match with Goldberg on Thursday night, although a replacement opponent for Goldberg is expected. Dana Brooke and Rey Mysterio have also been pulled from the show.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.