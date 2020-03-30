Watch: WWE Releases the WWE Raw Trailer Where Samoa Joe Reportedly Suffered a Concussion

Back in late February news broke that former NXT and United States Champion Samoa Joe had suffered a concussion while filming a USA Network commercial for Monday Night Raw. At the time Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that the injury took place when Joe hit his head on a table while being powerbombed, though neither Joe nor WWE commented on the issue at the time. Joe had just returned to television after suffering a separate concussion weeks prior, and days after the new injury story broke he was suspended 30 days for a WWE Wellness Policy violation.

Joe's suspension has since passed, though he still hasn't returned to WWE television. On Monday WWE released the new Raw commercial, which includes the table spot Satin reported caused Joe's injury (though it's unclear if the take shown in the ad was the one that injured him).

The full ad features Joe, Ricochet, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Drew McIntyre all reciting the same tagline — "Must be Monday."

Prior to his injury, Joe had been involved in the ongoing Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins feud, which also included the AOP, Murphy, the Viking Raiders and Aleister Black.

Here's the official WrestleMania 36 card as of now. Matches have been changed based on the numerous reports that have come out since the show was taped. According to new reports on Monday, WrestleMania's total run time (including pre-shows) will add up to more than eight hours.

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman

(Match changed from Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg)

NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory

(Changed from Garza and Andrade vs. The Street Profits)

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: John Morrison vs. One of The Usos

(Changed from The New Day vs. The Usos vs. John Morrison and The Miz)

Women's Tag Team Championships: The Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

Edge vs. Randy Orton (Last Man Standing)

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (Boneyard Match

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (Firefly Fun House Match)

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Elias vs. King Baron Corbin

Bobby Lashley vs. Aleister Black

