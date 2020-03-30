How to Watch WWE WrestleMania 36 for Free

WrestleMania 36 will go down as one of the strangest events in WWE history this coming weekend. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the show has been moved from the 80,000-plus seat Raymond James Stadium in Tampa to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, where it will take place across the span of two days on April 4 and 5 in front of no audience. And unlike every other WrestleMania, this one has been already been completely taped and spoilers (specifically matches being changed due to wrestlers either being sick or injured) have already made their way online.

Along with taping all of their episodes up through the April 8 installment of NXT, WWE has responded to the pandemic by taking a large chunk of their pay-per-view library and adding it to the WWE Network's free tier, meaning you could watch it right now for free. WrestleMania 36 will still only be available for subscribers, but WWE is keeping its policy of allowing viewers to try out the subscription for free for a full month — meaning you can watch both days of WrestleMania for no charge.

You can access the free month of the WWE Network by clicking here.

Here's the official WrestleMania 36 card as of now. Matches have been changed based on the numerous reports that have come out since the show was taped. According to new reports on Monday, WrestleMania's total run time (including pre-shows) will add up to more than eight hours.

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman

(Match changed from Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg)

(Match changed from Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg) NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory

(Changed from Garza and Andrade vs. The Street Profits)

(Changed from Garza and Andrade vs. The Street Profits) Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: John Morrison vs. One of The Usos

(Changed from The New Day vs. The Usos vs. John Morrison and The Miz)

(Changed from The New Day vs. The Usos vs. John Morrison and The Miz) Women's Tag Team Championships: The Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

Edge vs. Randy Orton (Last Man Standing)

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (Boneyard Match

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (Firefly Fun House Match)

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Elias vs. King Baron Corbin

Bobby Lashley vs. Aleister Black

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.